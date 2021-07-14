Watch
Coronavirus

Actions

Summer setback: COVID deaths and cases rising again globally

items.[0].image.alt
Dmitri Lovetsky/AP
FILE - In this May 15, 2020, file photo, gravediggers in protective suits carry the coffin of a COVID-19 victim as relatives and friends stand at a distance in the section of a cemetery reserved for coronavirus victims in Kolpino, outside St. Petersburg, Russia. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, File)
Virus Outbreak Russia Deaths
Posted at 6:47 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 18:47:31-04

COVID-19 deaths and cases are on the rise again globally in a dispiriting setback that is triggering another round of restrictions and dampening hopes for an almost normal summer of fun.

The World Health Organization is reporting that deaths climbed last week after nine straight weeks of decline.

It recorded more than 55,000 deaths, a 3% increase from the week before.

Cases rose last week by 10% to nearly 3 million.

According to WHO, the highest number of cases were reported in Brazil, India, Indonesia, and Britain, the Associated Press reported.

According to the AP, the uptick in deaths could be attributed to low vaccination rates, mask guidance relaxing, and the spread of the delta variant, which the WHO has identified in 111 countries.

The more contagious virus is expected to dominate globally in the coming months, the AP reported.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.