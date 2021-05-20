When do I still need to wear a mask?

Whether you still need to wear a mask depends mostly on whether or not you're vaccinated.

The latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you no longer need a mask in most cases if you're fully vaccinated.

That includes when you’re outside and in many indoor spaces like restaurants, hair salons and grocery stores.

Unvaccinated people are still advised to wear masks indoors and in certain outdoor settings.

That includes children under 12 who aren't yet eligible for the vaccines.

Everyone still needs to follow local and business rules, regardless of their vaccination status.

Everyone still needs to follow local and business rules, regardless of their vaccination status.