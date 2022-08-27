Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: A lovable gentle dog named Nina

CLEVELAND — This weekend the Cleveland APL is showcasing Nina, a 7-year-old dog that's gentle, social and playful.

"Anyone would be lucky to call her their dog.Nina loves to romp around in the yard and play fetch with toys. Despite her age, she is full of energy. But like any well rounded dog, she takes her relaxation just as seriously. Nina is a fan of belly rubs and will immediately roll over to get a good scratch," the APL said.

Saturday, adult dogs and cats will have waived adoption fees and kitten adoption fees will be reduced to $25.

To learn more about adopting Nina, or any of the other animals at the shelter, click here.

