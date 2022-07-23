Cleveland APL Pets of the Weekend: Joshua the dog and Juniper the bunny

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland APL Pets of the Weekend are two four-legged friends: Joshua, a 1-year-old Great Pyrenees and his pal, Juniper the bunny.

The APL said Joshua is a sweet, gentle giant who has "won the hearts of all the staff and volunteers with his gentle nature and his stunning looks."

Cleveland APL

Starting on Monday, and running until July 31, the APL will have a promotion where all small animals, Juniper included, will be 50% off.

The two don't have to be adopted together, but the APL said it would love Joshua to be able to stay with his friend if possible.

Cleveland APL

"If you have been looking to bring a small friend or two into your life, now is the time," the APL said.

To learn more about adopting Joshua, Juniper or any of the other animals at the shelter, click here.

