Cuyahoga County sees abysmal voter turnout for Aug. 2 primary election

CLEVELAND — On Tuesday, when 7:30 p.m. rolled around, it marked the end of a quiet day at the polls in Cuyahoga County where only 10% of its registered voters cast a ballot.

RELATED: Aug. 2 Primary Election results

Out of the more 873,795 eligible voters in Cuyahoga County, only 88,231 voted in the second primary this year, according to data released by the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. That's down 8% from the number of residents who voted three months ago in the May primary.

Of the ballots cast for the Aug. 2 Primary Election, 52,284 were done so in person. The other 35,947 votes were done so absentee.

The primary election held on May 3 was for statewide candidates, including governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, auditor, secretary of state, U.S. senator, U.S. House representatives, as well as several county-level races.

Due to ongoing issues with the redistricting process, races for state senators and state representatives were split into this second primary.

The winners of the May 3 Primary Election and the Aug. 2 Primary Election will face off in the Nov. 8 General Election.

The May 3 Primary Election

See official results from the May 3 Primary here.

Here is our coverage of some of the winners from that election:

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.