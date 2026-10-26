Where Ohio’s candidates for governor stand on abortion

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As lawmakers continue to propose changes to abortion policy, the next Ohio governor will play a major role in blocking or allowing restrictions.

Voters overwhelmingly chose to protect access to abortion in 2023. Issue 1 passed 57-43%, enshrining reproductive rights into the state constitution.

It states that Ohioans have the right to make their own decisions about abortion, contraception, fertility treatment, miscarriage care and continuing pregnancy. The state is prohibited from interfering with or penalizing someone for exercising this right.

The law states each pregnancy should be determined on a case-by-case basis, but generally, it allows abortion to be restricted after 22 weeks.

Three years later, some Republican lawmakers continue to try to add restrictions. Among others, Republicans have proposed a total ban, ending mail-order abortion pills, and requiring a 24-hour waiting period. None have passed both chambers yet.

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One of the governor’s roles is to sign or veto legislation.

For Democratic Dr. Amy Acton, this debate has an easy answer.

"Should abortion be restricted more than it is right now?" I asked Acton in a sit-down interview.

"The voters also weighed in on this overwhelmingly," Acton said. "I do believe in choice."

She referenced how the state is still in court fighting for parts of Ohio’s six-week abortion ban to go into effect, supported by national groups.

"There are still 30 rules and regs on the books," she said. "This is another example of out-of-state interests using statehouses."

Libertarian Don Kissick and running mate James Mills are opposed to abortion, but don't support any additional restrictions.

"Abortion is a deeply personal and cultural issue that people can debate endlessly, but the governor’s responsibility isn’t to impose personal beliefs on Ohioans," Mills said. "It’s to uphold the Constitution and respect the will of the voters."

For more than a year, we asked Republican Vivek Ramaswamy to sit down with me for an all-encompassing interview. He has not agreed to that.

We were able to ask him his stance on abortion at a campaign event earlier this month.

"I believe in the importance of the crisis pregnancy care network, which I'm going to help fund," Ramaswamy said, before walking away.

The nonpartisan American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists states that crisis pregnancy centers are organizations typically run by anti-abortion groups with an “aim to dissuade people from accessing" abortion and some contraceptives.

Ohio law does not require them to have a medical license, nor do they have to provide medically accurate information.

Currently, Ohio provides funding and tax credits to centers that promote alternatives to abortion. Clinic advocates say they provide helpful resources to women in need, like baby supplies.



Ramaswamy did not respond to our questions Monday.

Abortion hasn't been a focus of Ramaswamy's campaign, so we went back a couple of years to find his thoughts.

"I’m unapologetically pro-life," Ramaswamy said repeatedly to news reporters and clipped to his social media in 2023. "It’s not a woman’s rights issue, it’s a human rights issue."

Ramaswamy is endorsed by groups who are actively fighting to end abortion.

Acton, a doctor, says these decisions need to be made between a healthcare professional and a patient.

"There's more work that we have to do to make sure that women have freedom of choice," Acton said.

The Republican-controlled Ohio Supreme Court will eventually hear all cases involving abortion restrictions. Because of this, abortion rights advocates say a governor who has veto power is essential.

Ohio Democrats hope to flip at least six seats to break the Republican supermajority and change the balance of power within the Statehouse. If they can flip six, the GOP caucus would no longer be able to override a governor's veto, which requires 60 votes.

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The latest on the governor's race:



Follow Statehouse and Columbus bureau reporter Morgan Trau on X, Instagram and Facebook. Email her at Morgan.Trau@wews.com.