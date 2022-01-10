Operation Flags of Freedom sets out flags in front of church to honor Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — Operation Flags of Freedom placed about 200 flags outside of Grace Church where a funeral service will be held for Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek on Tuesday.

Approximately 200 flags were set outside Grace Church in Middleburg Heights where his family will receive friends Monday.

Dave Kraska | News 5 Cleveland. Operation Flags of Freedom places about 200 flags outside of Grace Church where a funeral service will be held for Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Grace Church. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, according to Sergeant Jennifer Ciaccia, of the Cleveland Division of Police.

The service will be streamed online by News 5 and by Grace Church here.

Following the church services, the procession will travel on Pearl Road to West 130th Street to Brookpark Road to Holy Cross Cemetery.

Bartek was shot and killed during a carjacking on Dec. 31st Street. Bartek was assigned to the 5th District and worked patrol. He was hired by the Cleveland Division of Police in August 2019.

