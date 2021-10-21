10 AM: Gov. DeWine and Ohio BMV unveiling new standard license plate Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles Registrar Charlie Norman will unveil Ohio’s new standard license plate Thursday morning.

The unveiling is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Watch it live in the media player below:

News 5 livestream event

The new plate will be available to drivers at the end of the year. Ohio’s last updated its standard license plates design in 2013.

The current standard Ohio license plate, dubbed the “Ohio Pride” plate, features a cloud of words and slogans related to Ohio, such as “The Buckeye State,” “Birthplace of Aviation,” “The Heart of It All,” and dozens of others.

