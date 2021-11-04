Watch
2 PM: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks after recent exposure to COVID-19

John Minchillo/AP
Mike DeWine, left, speaks before being sworn-in as the 70th Governor of Ohio alongside his wife Fran, right, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Cedarville, Ohio. The former U.S. senator took his oath in a private midnight ceremony at his Cedarville home ahead of a public inauguration planned Monday at the Statehouse. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, Pool)
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will address the media after his recent exposure to COVID-19 from two staff members who tested positive.

Watch his briefing in the media player below:

Gov. DeWine announced Wednesday that he was canceling all public events through Sunday after the exposure, despite testing negative.

