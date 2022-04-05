Anglers reeling in rainbow trout from recently stocked rivers and streams

CLEVELAND — Fishing is big business in Ohio, with anglers and hunters bringing in more than $2 billion for the state.

To help anglers get a head start on the season, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources has started stocking public waters with rainbow trout.

“We like to stock the fish in the spring because a lot of the fish enter here naturally are a little less active when the water's colder," said Mike Durkalec, a Cleveland Metroparks Aquatic Biologist.

About 80,000 rainbow trout will be stocked from now through May. The trout are raised at state fish hatcheries and measure about 10 and 13 inches.

"They are good for beginners because they come in and out from the hatchery, relatively hungry, you don't have to be the most skilled, skilled or best-equipped angler to catch them," said Durkalec.

Rainbow trout give anglers of all ages a chance to get out and try their luck in a family-friendly environment.

"One of the favorite things I've seen with folks coming out enjoy this type of fishery is seeing three generations of one family out fishing together that the grandkids, the parents and then the grandparents. And I've seen that enough, but it still always brings a smile on my face," he said.

