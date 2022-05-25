Northeast Ohio wineries take home awards in 2022 Ohio Wine Competition

GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio — Wineries in Northeast Ohio are raising a glass in celebration after taking home awards in the 2022 Ohio Wine Competition that was held at The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake.

There were a total of 386 total entries this year with 322 receiving medals: 38 double gold, 42 gold, 148 silver and 94 bronze.

Best of Show and Best of Ohio Awards

Overall Best of Show and Best of Ohio:

Gervasi Vineyard Sognata Vidal Blanc Ice Wine

Best of Show White:

D&D Smith Gewurztraminer

Best of Ohio White Wine:

Maize Valley Reserve Blanc

Best of Show Red:

2019 Burnet Ridge Purple Trillium

Best of Ohio Red Wine:

Debonné Vineyards Classic Red

Best of Show Blush/Rosé Wine:

Hanover Winery Sweet Lizzy

Best of Ohio Blush/Rosé Wine:

Debonné Vineyards Pink Catawba

Best of Show Fruit:

Vinoklet Passion Blueberry

Best of Show and Best of Ohio Sparkling Wine:

Michael Angelo’s Blanc de Blanc

Best of Show Specialty Wine:

L’uva Bella Bourbon Barrel Aged Cabernet Sauvignon

Best of Show Dessert Wine:

Meier’s #44 Cream Sherry

Best of Ohio Dessert Wine:

Gervasi Vineyard Sognata Vidal Blanc Ice Wine

Find more winners here.

The Best of Ohio designations are awarded to the Best of Show wines that are made from a minimum of 90% Ohio-grown American/Labrusca, Hybrid and Vinifera grape varieties, and have received the Ohio Quality Wine seal designation.

According to Ohio Wines, which is part of the state’s tourism sector, Ohio’s grape and wine industry has a significant impact of $1.3 billion on the state’s economy annually. Ohio is the 6th largest wine producer in the country, producing 1.2 million gallons of wine.

