Ohio Department of Health monitoring one person in quarantine for risk of monkeypox exposure

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One Ohio resident is being closely monitored and is under quarantine following possible exposure to monkeypox on a recent flight, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The CDC confirmed on July 15 a single case of monkeypox in a U.S. citizen who recently returned from Nigeria.

The flights taken by this citizen were from Lagos Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Nigeria to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International in Georgia on July 8 and Atlanta to Dallas Love Field Airport in Texas on July 9.

"We are currently monitoring one individual in Ohio in quarantine after traveling on the same flight as the individual in Dallas diagnosed with monkeypox, although it is believed the risk of exposure is low," the ODH said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people on flights were already wearing masks in U.S. airports.

"Therefore, it’s believed the risk of spread of monkeypox via respiratory droplets to others on the planes and in the airports is low," the ODH said.

Health officials said that the Ohioan is under a 21-day quarantine, and monitoring will end at the end of the month. The individual has not experienced any symptoms of monkeypox. They are cooperating with their local health department.

Monkeypox is in the same family of viruses as smallpox, but with a milder infection. There is no specific treatment for monkeypox, although antivirals may be beneficial.

Signs and symptoms include fever, malaise, headache, muscle aches and swollen lymph nodes. In one to three days following the onset of the illness, a generalized rash with a similar appearance to smallpox erupts involving the palms of hands and feet.

