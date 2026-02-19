SB 295, the criminal competency restoration bill, heads to Gov. DeWine's desk

Last week, the parents of fallen Cleveland Police Officer Jamieson Ritter testified in front of a Statehouse committee regarding a bill that could impact the suspect accused of killing their son.

Senate Bill 295, also known as the criminal competency restoration bill, seeks to increase the maximum time allowed for a defendant to be restored to competency to stand trial in Ohio to three years in cases of aggravated murder, murder or where life in prison is a possible sentence.

When the Senate initially passed the bill, the timetable was set at five years, but it was changed to three when the Ohio House reviewed it, and the Senate concurred.

Right now, the maximum time is one year, which DeLawnte Hardy, the man charged with killing Ritter, is nearing. Hardy was diagnosed with schizophrenia, but he refused medication for five months before a court ordered forced treatment.

“Delawnte Hardy did not hesitate to shoot and kill Officer Ritter: an armed, trained officer of the law,” said Senator Thomas Patton (R-Strongsville). “If this legislation does not go into effect, Delawnte Hardy's case and future cases like it will be sent to a probate court—a court which is ill-equipped to handle a case of this magnitude."

On Thursday, the Ohio Senate issued a statement that said once passed, mental health hospitals will be required to "notify the court within fourteen days of when a defendant refuses to comply with their treatment plan, and any length of time in which a defendant refuses treatment will be tolled against the three year restoration period."

Currently, cases that exceed the 1-year limit are sent to the probate court.

After Gov. Mike DeWine signs the bill, the time limit will officially change to three years.