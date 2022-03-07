Toby Keith, Nelly, Zach Williams among performers at 2022 Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ahead of the Ohio State Fair this summer, organizers announced a diverse selection of musical guests and comedians who will entertain visitors during the 12-day event being held from July 27 until Aug. 7.

The first four performances of 2022 Ohio State Fair Concert Series are as follows:

Toby Keith with special guest Alex Miller

Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 7 p.m.

$75, $60

Nelly with special guest Breland

Saturday, July 30, 2022, 7 p.m.

$45, $35

Zach Williams with special guest We the Kingdom

Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, 7 p.m.

$30

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at 7 p.m.

$55, $45

Tickets for all four performances go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m.

All the events will take place in the indoor, air-conditioned WCOL Celeste Center.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. Fans who sign up for the Ohio State Fair newsletters can get pre-sale access starting Wednesday, March 9 at 10 a.m.

There will be additional concert announcements coming March 21 and April 4.

