Browns DEs Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney uncertain for Sunday v Falcons; gives Alex Wright chance to shine

CLEVELAND — Since video footage was released of Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett moments after crashing his car in Wadsworth , the team and coaching staff have had a moment to reflect and pivot following the crash.

Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods stressed his conversations with players about on and off-the-field decisions.

“We always talk to the players just really about being safe in the building and outside of the building,” said Woods. “Fortunately for him, he had his seatbelt on and he is healthy, and that is all that is really important. It is something that he will probably learn from. We are just happy that he is healthy.”

Garrett did not practice in Berea on Thursday and his status is still a day-to-day decision. “There is a chance” Garrett plays on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, said Woods following the workout.

However, Woods is keeping his options open with the unknown of Garrett’s status looming before Sunday.

“It is something over the years that you get used to, unfortunately,” he said. “We have good players - guys who we drafted and guys who we signed in free agency - so we want to keep whatever the best plan is to beat our opponent, and that is what we will do this week and go from there.”

Suddenly, the Browns find themselves in a sticky situation in the defensive end room. Fellow DE Jadeveon Clowney did not play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night due to an ankle injury. Additionally, he has not practiced this Wednesday or Thursday.

If both are deemed unable to play in Atlanta, Woods will have to rely on his secondary to step up.

“I really believe - I know I have said this before - it is not that guys have to step up an do something special; it is just go out and do your job,” said Woods. “If we had all of our guys available, I wouldn’t say, ‘Hey, don’t worry about it. You can take it easy.’ I haven’t really talked to them more about the situation we are in. It is just whoever is up and whoever is healthy, let’s just go play the best football we can give our team a chance to win.”

Members of the secondary include rookie DE Alex Wright, who was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft and originally played for the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Wright's development on the field hasn't gone unnoticed by Woods, with the potential call to the starting position.

"Alex is definitely getting better every week," said Woods. "He is learning what life is like in the NFL, the players he has to go against every week. You can see him from a technical standpoint and from a confidence standpoint improving in terms of playing the run and improving in the pass rush. We move him a little bit outside and inside. He is definitely getting better each week."

Getting used to playing in NFL and navigating the league is one thing, but improving on the field is another. Woods credits Wright for improving in areas such as his pass-rush coverage.

"His ability to work with others in our pass-rush games, whether he is the guy setting it up or whether he is the guy we are trying to free up," said Woods. "You see all of that with him. We are going to continue to put more on his plate."

