Browns sign 5 draft picks, 7 undrafted free agents

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed five draft picks and seven undrafted free agents.

Here's who they signed from the 2024 Draft:

Zak Zinter: Zinter is a 22-year-old, 6-foot-5, 309-pound guard who played in 45 games for Michigan, starting in 42. He allowed just three sacks in 1,141 pass-block snaps.

RELATED: Browns select Michigan G Zak Zinter with 85th overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Zinter shares an unfortunate connection with second-round pick DT Michael Hall Jr. of Ohio State, who is the only player from this year's draft class who has not been signed.

2 new Browns have unfortunate connection from Ohio State-Michigan rivalry game

Jamari Thrash: The Browns' 156th overall pick, Thrash played 12 games with 11 starts in 2023. He led Louisville with 63 receptions, 858 receiving yards, and six receiving touchdowns.

RELATED: Browns select Louisville WR Jamari Thrash with pick No. 156 in 2024 NFL Draft

Nathaniel Watson: Watson, a 6-foot-2, 233-pound linebacker, offers size and length while still displaying quickness on the field. At Mississippi State, Watson recorded 377 total tackles, 137 of which were solo. He notched 35 tackles for loss with 21 sacks, two interceptions, five passes defended, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

RELATED: Browns select Mississippi State LB Nathaniel Watson in 6th round of 2024 NFL Draft

Myles Harden: Harden, the Browns' 227th overall pick, was a team captain at South Dakota, named to four All-America teams. Harden played in 29 games with South Dakota, notching 143 total tackles, 91 of which were solo. Harden had 12.5 tackles for loss with one sack, six interceptions, 26 passes defended, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

RELATED: Browns select South Dakota DB Myles Harden in 7th round of 2024 NFL Draft

Jowon Briggs: The 243rd overall pick, Briggs is a 6-foot-1, 313-pound lineman from Cincinnati. In his time between Virginia and Cincinnati, Briggs played in 59 games, recording 170 total tackles, 21.5 for loss. He notched 12 sacks with nine quarterback hits.

RELATED: Browns wrap up 2024 NFL Draft by selecting Cincinnati DT Jowon Briggs in 7th round

The Browns also signed the following undrafted free agents:



DB Chris Edmonds out of Arizona State

LB Winston Reid out of Weber State

OL Lorenzo Thompson out of Rhode Island

OL Javion Cohen out of Miami

CB DyShawn Gales out of South Dakota State

RB Aidan Robbins out of BYU

TE Treyton Welch out of Wyoming

RELATED: 2024 UDFA Tracker: Which players are joining the Browns post-draft?

