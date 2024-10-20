How to watch the Cleveland Browns take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday

On Sunday, the Cleveland Browns will take on the Cincinnati Bengals for their Week 7 game.

At 10:30 a.m., join us on News 5 for the Browns Countdown.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. and will be airing on CBS. Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

After the game, come back to News 5 for the Browns postgame show.

This week, the Browns announced some pretty big things, starting with trading WR Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills.

Additionally, on Thursday, the City of Cleveland ended months of speculation about where the Cleveland Browns will play in the future, announcing that the franchise has made the decision to leave Downtown Cleveland, the team’s home since 1946.

Also, you will see a familiar face returning to the field. On Friday, head coach Kevin Stefanski said that despite an injury designation listing Nick Chubb as questionable for Sunday's game, the running back is expected to play.

You will also see a new face on the field Sunday, as the Browns signed Rex Sunahara as starting long snapper.

