Kevin Stefanski cleared from COVID-19 protocols; Austin Hooper and Jacob Phillips activated

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have cleared head coach Kevin Stefanski from COVID-19 protocols, allowing him back in the building.

Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 15, which caused him to sit out for the game against the Raiders Monday.

The Browns also activated tight end Austin Hooper and linebacker Jacob Phillips from the COVID-19 list.

As those two came off, the Browns added CB Greg Newsome II, who had been out with an injury, to the COVID-19 list.

JoJo Natson has been restored to the practice squad from the COVID-19 list.

If a vaccinated player tests positive for COVID-19 they must immediately isolate but can rejoin the team if they remain symptom-free and have two negative tests 24 hours apart. If symptomatic, the vaccinated player has to remain in isolation until asymptomatic for 48 hours and has two negative tests.

If an unvaccinated player tests positive for COVID-19, they must isolate for a minimum of 10 days, even if they are asymptomatic. They can not return until 10 days have passed and 24 hours have passed since the last fever and other symptoms have improved, with clearance from the team physician.

According to the NFL's policy, fully vaccinated players who are close contacts of a person who tests positive for COVID-19 will not be designated as a regular "high-risk close contact," but can be held to daily testing for five days after exposure if deemed a “high risk vaccinated contact” and must wear a mask indoors for that five-day period.

