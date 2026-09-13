Strongsville schools could face $20 million in cuts if voters reject November levy

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — Strongsville City Schools could face up to $20 million in cuts if voters reject a $6.7 million operating levy on the November ballot.

The school board announced Thursday that the levy, if passed, would generate an estimated $15.4 million per year — money district leaders say could help protect programs, staff, and opportunities for students.

About half of the levy would renew existing school property taxes. The other half would be a new tax.

Strongsville Superintendent Cameron Ryb said the levy would not close the district's financial gap entirely but would reduce the severity of future cuts.

"It doesn't mitigate or eliminate our financial gap that we have, but it does help to reduce these further reductions that would be necessary moving forward. And it allows us to move forward with our plan," Ryb said.

The district's plan unfolds in three phases. The first phase, set to begin next school year, calls for $1.8 million in cuts — eliminating 13 teaching positions and 2 support positions, while reducing hours for 10 additional staff members.

A second round of cuts would follow in 2027, totaling another $3 million and including 13 teaching and 13 support positions.

The third and largest phase could bring up to $14 million in cuts, potentially eliminating 92 teaching positions, 11 administrative positions, and 59 support staff positions, among other reductions.

Ryb warned that a failed levy in November would put core programs at risk.

"If the November levy fails we're no longer able to protect the core, which means instructional, athletic and arts programs. As well as student services and opportunities will cease to exist," Ryb said.

Parent Jaclyn Severance said she and others in the community are already feeling the weight of what could be lost.

"We're pretty upset, sad and disappointed. All these kids could opportunities and have so much taken away from them, “Severance said.

Severance is urging voters to support the levy.

"Please vote because it's for our community, it's for everybody in the community and it helps our kids do well and give back," Severance said.

Not everyone agrees. Some residents have taken to social media saying they are not willing to take on higher taxes.

Voters will make the final decision in November.