Another ramp closes along Interstate 90

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Transportation has now closed the entrance ramp from Warren Road to I-90 eastbound.

Crews closed the ramp on Tuesday. The entrance ramp will be closed for 45 days. Like other area ramps, crews are going to do a complete pavement replacement along the ramp from the ground up.

The detour will be to take South Marginal Drive and enter I-90 eastbound from the West 14th Street ramp.

In addition to recent ramp closures, drivers may have noticed changes in traffic flow.

News 5's Caitlin Hunt has told you about the contraflow lanes stretching from Wagar Road to West 73rd Street.

New traffic pattern starts along Interstate 90

RELATED: New traffic pattern starts along Interstate 90

The lanes allow eastbound traffic to travel on the westbound side of the interstate. ODOT said those lanes will be in place until November.

ODOT said making those traffic flow changes allows crews to work on pavement and concrete barrier replacement.

It also gives crews access to replace the drainage system along the interstate, which is a priority for this improvement project.

"A lot of the drainage is right on the edge of the road, so we need an extra lane to take care of that drainage and replace it and get the new pipes in the ground," Brent Kovacs, a spokesperson with ODOT District 12, said. "When we shift traffic, it gives the contractor an extra lane to remove and put the new pavement in. It's this one tool that we have to efficiently move traffic around to give the contractor more access to get work done more quickly."

As part of the project, ODOT said it will also add more lighting along the interstate.

This rehabilitation project has a 2028 completion date.