East 14th Street ramp to I-77 south to close Monday

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Transportation will close the East 14th Street ramp to I-77 south on Monday for almost two years.

This is the first major closure for the Interstate 77 Bridge Replacement Project.

The $25.2 million project will replace several bridges along the interstate in downtown. Those bridges include the 77 bridge over Woodland Avenue, East 22nd Street, and East 14th Street. The entire project is expected to be completed in 2028.

While the ramp is closed, drivers will need to take East 9th Street to Broadway or Orange avenues, and then back to Interstate 77 south.

This bridge replacement project is intertwined with a construction project starting in the Innerbelt area.

The $328 million project will involve similar work on bridges along Interstate 90.

ODOT is encouraging everyone to stay informed on both projects. Drivers can follow the construction project at transportation.Ohio.gov/CLE.

The ramp along East 14th Street is slated to reopen in October 2028.