New roundabouts coming to the City of Green

GREEN, Ohio — The City of Green is starting an improvement project along one of its major arteries.

The infrastructure improvement project is along Arlington Road between Boettler Road and East Turkeyfoot Lake Road, otherwise known as State Route 619.

The city said an additional lane will be added in both directions, making this portion of Arlington four lanes instead of two.

Two roundabouts will also be added.

One will be built at Arlington and Boettler roads, and the other at Arlington Road and Southwood Drive.

The city said the two new roundabouts will create continuous traffic flow once they're built, addressing the congestion the road currently experiences.

The City of Green is known for its roundabouts. Last year, the city won a national award from the American Council of Engineering Companies for its roundabout design.

National award recognizes roundabouts in the City of Green

Once these roundabouts are installed, there will be 13 roundabouts within the city.

The city's communications manager, Valerie Wolford, said the continuous installation of roundabouts in the city is about safety, too.

"The reason we do roundabouts, the number one reason is safety," she said. "Roundabouts reduce any crashes by about 40% to 45% and high injury crashes by 80% to 90%. That is the umber one reason people put them in, and they work efficiently. It just adds to it."

Sidewalks will also be installed along Arlington near both roundabout locations. Crews will start construction after the July Fourth holiday. The project is expected to continue through early 2028.

Wolford said Arlington Road will remain open throughout construction, but drivers should expect detours as crews make progress.