Big time heat building into NEO this week, along with waves of rain

CLEVELAND — Pretty active weather pattern setting up, so hang on!

If you look at your stock weather apps, you may be expecting a SOAKED week. I'm here to tell you that's not true. We'll have so much dry time each day that the week will end up being great. Except for Wednesday... Yikes!

Today looks great. We'll get in on a breezy southwest wind that'll help temps warm into the upper 60s. We'll be dodging a few t-showers this evening, but I don't expect anything strong. Grab an umbrella if you have dinner plans.

We'll keep rain in the forecast tonight and into early Tuesday. Rain should dry out quickly after sunrise and won't return until well after sunset. That means Tuesday is mostly dry... and gusty... and MUCH warmer. Could see 80º for the first time since October!

If you have 1 guess at what would follow that warmth, knowing we're in NEO, knowing we have strong storms late Tuesday, what would you guess?!

If you guessed 30s, you're right! Temps are dropping into the 30s by Wednesday afternoon! We're drying out quickly, but the cold will be unavoidable.

Thankfully, it's brief. We're back in the 60s and possibly 70s late week. Of course, that's if we can get enough dry time in between the waves of rain.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Warmer again. Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. | High: 67º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Storms are likely at night. | High: 79º

Wednesday: Temperatures drop early with more rain and possible snow to finish. | High: 50s —> 30s

Thursday: Another chance of showers. Seasonable temperatures. | High: 51°

Friday: Morning Rain Chance. Warmer. | High: 60°

Saturday: Rain returns. Warmer. | High: 66°

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