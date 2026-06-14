Upgraded severe threat Sunday with big wind and lightning expected

CLEVELAND — The Storm Prediction Center upgraded the threat for severe storms across much of the News 5 viewing area Sunday afternoon. A tier two-out-of-five risk exists for areas from the west side of the Cleveland Metro and I-71 corridors to the east.

Scattered storms are likely into the early afternoon on Sunday. The slightly later timing allows for more storm energy closer to Northeast Ohio. Damaging winds and a lot of lightning will be the primary concerns, along with some localized flooding. Temperatures will top off around 80 on Sunday, with this occurring around midday, before the cold front moves through during the afternoon.

Severe storm timing appears to be between 1 PM and 6 PM, with our northern communities in the early afternoon and southern communities in the mid to late afternoon. This timing could be a problem for the Guardians game, which is slated to begin at 1:40 PM. Delays will be likely if you're heading down to the game on Sunday afternoon.

Below-average temperatures will then move in at the start of the new work week, with highs falling into the low to mid-70s on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will be minimal Monday through Wednesday.

The next increased threat for more storms returns on Thursday, as temperatures return to more seasonable levels.

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Scattered rain/storms. Severe threat after noon. Warm and humid.| High: 80º

Monday: Partly cloudy. Dry and cooler.| High: 70º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Isolated PM t'showers possible.| High: 74º

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Isolated t'showers possible.| High: 77º

Thursday: Scattered storms. Strong possible.| High: 81º

Juneteenth: Partly sunny. Shower possible.| High: 79º

Saturday: Partly sunny. Seasonable.| High: 83º

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