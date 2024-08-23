Remember this? Taking a look back at last year's August tornado outbreak

One year ago today, the Power of 5 Weather Team was gearing up for a long night with the potential for severe storms across Northeast Ohio. That potential became a reality right about the time News 5 at 11 p.m. started with Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson at the helm, or in this case, the radar to track the storms and alert NEO.

News 5

The environment proved perfect for severe storm development with strong to extreme instability, coupled with tons of wind energy, which allowed for organized and rotating thunderstorms.

These rotating storms first developed over Michigan and quickly organized into a fast-moving cluster of thunderstorms that produced extensive wind damage and several tornadoes between southern Michigan and southwestern Pennsylvania, hitting much of Northern Ohio hard.

News 5

In the end, 12 tornadoes touched down across Northern Ohio after severe storms developed along a cold front during the late evening and overnight hours of August 24-25, 2023.

At its peak, nearly 250,000 customers across the area were without power. Of particular note, the EF-1 that occurred on the east side of Cleveland was the first tornado within the Cleveland city limits since July 12, 1992.

Two EF-2 tornadoes also touched down; one in Warrensville Heights/Bedford Heights in Cuyahoga County and another in Middlefield in Geauga County. The storms even made history for the most tornadoes in the shortest amount of time ever in the Buckeye State.

News 5

News 5

The first twister to touch down happened in Ottawa County into Sandusky County from 11:08 to 11:15 p.m. It's been classified as an EF-1 and reached an estimated wind speed of 110 mph. The tornado's path was 4.29 miles long and 100 yards wide. The second tornado touched down in Vermilion, Erie County, from 11:47 to 11:48 p.m. Thursday. It reached an estimated wind speed of 90 mph and left a path .29 miles long and 100 yards wide. The tornado has been classified as an EF-1. It uprooted trees and tore tree limbs off. One of the tree limbs it tore off damaged a home near Mar-i-Dor Beach cottages. The third twister happened in Midtown in Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, near East 71st Street and Chester Avenue. It touched down at 11:59 p.m. and lasted until 12:02 a.m. It's also been classified as an EF-1, reaching an estimated wind speed of 110 mph. Its path was around 3/4 of a mile and 150 yards wide. Extensive tree damage occurred along the tornado's path, and some homes sustained minor damage as well. Calvary Church had extensive damage done to its roof. News 5 anchor Damon Maloney has Followed Through multiple times over the last year with Calvary Church to document their resilience and rebuilding efforts. Church still recovering from 2023 tornado damage hosts outdoor community day RELATED: Cleveland church still recovering from 2023 tornado damage hosts outdoor community day on Saturday

The fourth twister happened in Mentor, Lake County, around 12:04 a.m. It touched down just west of Dartmoor Road near Mentor Avenue. The NWS classified it as an EF-1. It reached an estimated wind speed of 110 mph, with a path more than 3.25 miles long and 150 yards wide. The fifth tornado touched down at 12:35 a.m. in Bristolville Township, Trumbull County, Friday. It reached an estimated wind speed of around 85 mph. It traveled just under two miles, and its path was about 100 yards wide. It caused damage to multiple homes and trees. The sixth tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service Saturday morning. It happened in Spencer, Medina County. "It was a low-end EF1 with max wind speeds of 90 mph, and short-lived...only on the ground for 1.5 miles and 3 minutes," said the NWS. The seventh tornado was confirmed by the NWS Saturday afternoon. The EF-2 tornado touched down in Warrensville Heights in Cuyahoga County. It was on the ground for about two minutes and traveled 1.52 miles. The eighth tornado took place in Chardon around 12:18 a.m. The EF-1 tornado reached a peak wind speed of 110 mph and traveled 1.19 miles. It was on the ground for about two minutes. The ninth twister was confirmed as an EF-2 on Friday in Middlefield in Geauga County by the National Weather Service. The tornado began near the intersection of Burton-Windsor Road and lifted near the intersection of Route 608 and Nauvoo Road. The 10th tornado was confirmed as an EF-0 in Lorain County near Lagrange. The 11th tornado to touchdown happened Aug. 25 in Bainbridge, Geauga County, according to the NWS. It's been classified as an EF-1 and reached an estimated wind speed of 90 mph. It traveled 1.82 miles and was about 100 yards wide. It knocked about 100 trees down and caused damage to utility poles. One house was damaged when a tree fell on it. The 12th tornado happened on Friday around 12:06 a.m. in Wellington, according to the NWS. It was classified as an EF-0 and reached an estimated wind speed of 80 mph. It traveled 1.08 miles and was about 100 yards wide. A large tree was uprooted and fell along a house on Hale Street.

