'American Idol' to host auditions in 19 cities starting in August

Could you be the next American Idol? Going into its 15th season, American Idol will begin its nationwide search for the nation’s next top talent on Thursday, August 17.

Simultaneous bus tours will travel the country looking for the next Idol to grace the big stage. Hopefuls can audition in-person at a participating Bus Tour stop or at an open audition city.

For Clevelanders looking to audition, the closest tour bus location will be in Pittsburgh, PA on September 3. But, this season, auditions can also be hosted from the comfort of their own home.

By visiting www.americanidol.com, hopefuls can submit audition videos online or take to social media by sharing audition videos on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or Musical.ly using the hashtag #TheNextIdol. Participants must be at least 15 years of age to audition.

The 15th season of American Idol will premiere on ABC after the conclusion of auditions.

The complete 19-city bus tour audition schedule is listed below:

West Bus Tour East Bus Tour

Portland, OR – Aug 17 Orlando, FL – Aug 17

Oakland, CA – Aug 20 Miami, FL – Aug 19

Provo, UT – Aug 23 Atlanta, GA – Aug 22

Denver, CO – Aug 26 Charleston, SC – Aug 25

Omaha, NE – Aug 29 Asheville, NC – Aug 27

Tulsa, OK – Sept 1 Louisville, KY – Aug 30

Shreveport, LA – Sept 4 Pittsburgh, PA – Sept 3

Muscle Shoals, AL – Sept 7 Annapolis, MD – Sept 5

Boston, MA – Sept 8



Open Audition Cities

Chicago, IL – Sept 11

New Orleans, LA – Sept 14

American Idol has discovered nationally-recognized talents like Jordin Sparks, who recently sang the National Anthem at Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland.