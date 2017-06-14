Mark your calendars: Musical acts take over University Circle for Wade Oval Wednesdays

CLEVELAND - Wade Oval just got a little bit louder, more rhythmic and reflective of Cleveland's cultural and artistic institutions.

Wade Oval Wednesdays are back in time to kick off summer in Cleveland. Musical entertainment from almost every genre is represented in the summer-long series. Bring a blanket, a chair and a group of friends to the heart of University Circle for a jammin' time all summer long.

Musical lineup:

June 14 – Speedbumps (Indie Rock) Listen to them here: Speedbumps

June 21 – Councilman Conwell & the Footprints (Motown, R&B) Listen to them here: Councilman Conwell & the Footprints

June 28 – Carlos Jones & The P.L.U.S. Band (Reggae) Fireworks at 9 p.m. Listen to them here: Carlos Jones & The P.L.U.S. Band

July 5 – Danny Ray & The Boys (Blues, Motown)

July 12 – Mary’s Lane (Irish Folk Rock) Listen to them here: Mary's Lane

July 19 – Wesley Bright & The Honeytones (Soul) Movie Night at 9 p.m.: Sing | Listen to them here: Wesley Bright & The Honeytunes

July 26 – Son Gitano (Latin, Salsa) Healthy WOW! Night & ADA Cleveland Night |Listen to them here: Son Gitano

August 2 – The Realthing (Jazz)

August 9 – Welshly Arms (Rock) Listen to them here: Welshly Arms

August 16 – Abby Normal & The Detroit Lean (Ska, Rock, Disco, Swing) PNC Grow Up Great Mobile Learning Adventure | Listen to them here: Abby Normal & The Detroit Lean

August 23 – The Admirables (Soul, Funk) PNC Grow Up Great Mobile Learning Adventure | Listen to them here: The Admirables

August 30 – The Ohio Weather Band (Rock) Listen to them here: The Ohio Weather Band

Wade Oval Wednesdays started out as a listener's lunch series in 2004 and grew into an after work concert series in 2006. Music jams have been filling the park for 13 years and counting.

The public can expect more about a dozen food trucks surrounding the circle.

New to Wade Oval Wednesdays is Danny Ray & The Boys, The Admirables and The Realthing.

Event details:

The concert runs every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Parking is available at lots for a fee at The Cleveland Museum of Natural History, Cleveland Botanical Garden, Cleveland History Center, and The Cleveland Museum of Art. Rates vary. There is free parking for cars only at the Veterans Administration Hospital Patient Garage. There is also meter parking and the RTA Health Line, Red Line and 8 bus lines.

