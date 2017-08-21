Northeast Ohio schools prepare students for the solar eclipse

CLEVELAND - We've been waiting for the Solar Eclipse. Now it's here. Schools across Northeast Ohio are prepping their students with educational lessons and hands-on activities, some schools are even canceling classes altogether.

The Jefferson Area Local School District canceled classes on Monday after considering the dangers of students inadvertently looking at the eclipse during dismissal and on the bus ride home.

Kent School District purchased 4,000 pairs of glasses for the district and will be handing them out to students.

The 5th grade class at Walls Elementary School in Kent will get a chance to safely watch the eclipse Monday.

Heidi Singer, the principal of Walls Elementary, said teachers have been working closely with parents to ensure their children have the proper eyewear.

"Just talking to the parents about the timing of the event and ensuring them that we have purchased the approved glasses for viewing the solar eclipse and giving them the option that if they are a concerned parent they can certainly send a note or call the office if they don't want their children participating," said Singer.

Students will go outside and witness the eclipse, some for the first time ever.

"All of the classes will be heading outside with their safety glasses prior to exiting the building again a lot of education goes into planning on using the glasses talking about the event," Singer said.

The Parma City School District announced it will not be holding any solar eclipse-related activities in any buildings, "due to mounting safety concerns."

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District released the following guidelines and safety precautions for teachers and parents:

Teachers who are not incorporating the eclipse into their lesson plans are being instructed to keep students inside.

Don't allow children to look directly at the solar eclipse without proper eyewear.

Self-made pin-hole projectors should be used with adult supervision

The partial eclipse will appear in the sky over Cleveland between 1 and 4 p.m., with the moon covering 80 percent of the sun around 2:30 p.m.