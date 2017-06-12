CP's Cooler in Willowick trolls Draymond Green

WILLOWICK, Ohio - A Willowick ice cream shop is using its sign out front to troll Warriors star player Draymond Green.

The sign at CP's Cooler reads: "Pretty sure our spoons are sharper than Draymond Green."

It's a response to the player saying, after Friday's game: "I don't pay much attention to anybody in Cleveland. They don't seem to be the sharpest people around."

Well, you can't expect Cavs fans to just accept those harsh words.

"Draymond’s comment about how we weren’t so sharp, it’s kind of comical just from what you see of him being…he’s not a very sportsmanlike guy," Kristina Burns of CP's Cooler told News 5.

"We just try to have fun here, show support for our local teams," she said. "It’s all in good fun but we definitely want the Cavs to win."

The Cavs take on the Warriors in Game 5 Monday at 9 p.m. only on News 5.