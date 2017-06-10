Parking restrictions, road closures in Downtown CLE Friday during for Cavs Fanfest, Indians & Game 4

Mike Vielhaber
CLEVELAND - With an Indians game, Cavs FanFest and Game 4 of the NBA Finals all happening Friday, there are a number of parking restrictions and road closures to be aware of.

TIMELINE:

  • FanFest at The Q starts at 5 p.m.
  • Indians vs. White Sox starts at 7:10 p.m. All gates open at 6 p.m. (family deck and right field gate open at 5 p.m.)
  • Cavs v. Warriors starts at 9 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

