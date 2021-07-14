10 AM: Ohio Department of Health gives update on COVID-19 Delta variant in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff will hold a news conference to discuss the COVID-19 Delta variant in Ohio Wednesday.

The briefing will begin at 10 a.m. and held via zoom. Watch it live in the media player below:

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Chief Clinical Officer Andrew Thomas will join Vanderhoff to discuss the variant.

The CDC’s “variant proportions” website shows the delta variant, otherwise known as B.1.617.2, accounted for an estimated 51.7% of all COVID-19 infections in the U.S. as of July 3.

