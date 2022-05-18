10 AM: Ohio Department of Health to give COVID-19 update

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health is holding a news conference to provide an update on COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday morning, its first such briefing since March 24, the lull reflecting a period when cases had been in decline in Ohio before the recent surge.

The briefing will begin at 10 a.m.

Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff and Joe Gastaldo, medical director of infectious diseases, will speak during the news conference.

