11 AM: Ohio Department of Health gives Thursday COVID-19 briefing

Ohio Department of Health
Posted at 8:50 AM, Dec 09, 2021
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health will hold a COVID-19 briefing with doctors to give an update about the coronavirus in Ohio.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Watch it live in the media player below:

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by :

  • Glen Seaman, MD, Medical Director, Williams County Health District; Family Physician, Parkview Health
  • Teresa Zryd, MD, MSPH, FAAFP, President, Ohio Academy of Family Physicians; Family Physician, Premier Health System
  • Joseph Gastaldo, MD, Medical Director of Infectious Diseases, OhioHealth

