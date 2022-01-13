Watch
11 AM: Ohio Department of Health gives update on COVID-19 Thursday

Ohio Department of Health
Posted at 9:05 AM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 09:05:25-05

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Health will host a COVID-19 briefing Thursday.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Thursday. Watch it live in the media player below:

Ohio Department of Health Medical Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by the following people:

  • Major General John C. Harris, Jr., Adjutant General, Ohio National Guard
  • Daniel Bachmann, MD, Director of Emergency Preparedness and Emergency Physician, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
  • Jennifer Wall Forrester, MD, Associate Chief Medical Officer and Infectious Disease Physician, UC Health

