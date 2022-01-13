11 AM: Ohio Department of Health gives update on COVID-19 Thursday

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Health will host a COVID-19 briefing Thursday.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Thursday. Watch it live in the media player below:

Ohio Department of Health Medical Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by the following people:

Major General John C. Harris, Jr., Adjutant General, Ohio National Guard

Daniel Bachmann, MD, Director of Emergency Preparedness and Emergency Physician, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

Jennifer Wall Forrester, MD, Associate Chief Medical Officer and Infectious Disease Physician, UC Health

