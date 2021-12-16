11 AM: Ohio Department of Health holds COVID-19 briefing

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Health will hold a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Watch it live below:

News 5 livestream event

Ohio Department of Health Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by Aimee O’Reilly, of O’Reilly Family Pharmacy, and Dr. Steven Gordon, of the Cleveland Clinic Department of Infectious Disease.

