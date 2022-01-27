Watch
Coronavirus

Actions

11 AM: Ohio Department of Health holds COVID-19 briefing Jan. 27

items.[0].image.alt
Kevin Barry
Dr. Vanderhoff says the state will be looking out for people lying to get a COVID vaccine they don't qualify for.
2021-02-11_17-40-26.png
Posted at 8:27 AM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 08:27:41-05

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Health is holding a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday to discuss the virus in the state.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

News 5 livestream event

Ohio Department of Health Medical Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by:

  • Brian Kaminski, DO, Vice President of Quality and Patient Safety, ProMedica
  • Stephen Feagins, MD, Chief Clinical Officer for Mercy Health – Cincinnati, and Hamilton County Public Health Medical Director

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.