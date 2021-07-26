11 AM: Ohio Department of Health shares COVID-19 guidance for upcoming school year

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will hold a news briefing with medical experts Monday to discuss COVID-19 guidance for the upcoming school year.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Watch it live in the media player below:

According to the news release, Vanderhoff will share guidance and updates as schools and families prepare for the 2021-22 academic school year.

