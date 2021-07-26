Watch
11 AM: Ohio Department of Health shares COVID-19 guidance for upcoming school year

Screenshot courtesy The Ohio Channel.
Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the chief medical officer of the Ohio Department of Health, is seen in a February 2021 appearance testifying at the Ohio Statehouse.
Posted at 10:04 AM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 10:04:00-04

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will hold a news briefing with medical experts Monday to discuss COVID-19 guidance for the upcoming school year.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Watch it live in the media player below:

News 5 livestream event

According to the news release, Vanderhoff will share guidance and updates as schools and families prepare for the 2021-22 academic school year.

