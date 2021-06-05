3 days after COVID health orders dropped, Ohio reaches original case threshold that would have lifted restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just three days after Gov. Mike DeWine dropped COVID-19 health orders across the state, Ohio reached the case threshold that was originally set as the goal in order to see those health orders end.

On Saturday, DeWine announced that the two-week statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents is 49.5, between May 22 and June 4.

DeWine had announced on March 4 that when the state reported 50 or fewer COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, he would lift all state health orders, including the mask mandate and mass gathering restrictions.

Those orders were dropped premature of that goal, on June 2, after DeWine announced on May 12 that he would be dropping all health orders, aside from those in place for nursing homes and assisted living facilities, as more and more Ohioans received their vaccinations.

“Ohioans have shown our resilience and grit, and by continuing to get vaccinated we are coming through this pandemic stronger than ever,” DeWine said. “When I announced this goal on March 4, I said that reaching 50 cases per 100,000 would mean we were entering a new phase of this pandemic. Vaccinations are working. That's why cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are down. But that doesn't mean we can let our foot off the gas. If you're not vaccinated against COVID-19, continue to wear a mask in public and Ohioans that are able to get vaccinated should.”

The last time the state saw cases under 50 per 100,000 residents was in June 25, 2020 when cases fell to 49.7 between June 11 and 24. At its highest, cases reached more than 900 per 100,000 residents on Dec. 14, 2020.

While cases are down across the state, Ohioans are still encouraged by state and health officials to not only get their COVID-19 vaccine if they have not already, but to continue preventative measures such as frequent hand washing and sanitizing.

Unvaccinated Ohioans are urged to wear masks indoors or in crowded settings when social distancing cannot be achieved. And while the mask mandate has been lifted across the state, businesses can still require masks regardless of an individual's vaccination status.

