Ohio's health orders will be lifted on Wednesday. Here's what that means.

CLEVELAND — Ohio’s COVID-19 health orders, including the mask mandate, will be lifted at 12:01 a.m. on June 2. Gov. DeWine rescinded the health orders to conform to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for vaccinated individuals.

“For a year, Ohioans have made sacrifices to save lives and keep our state moving forward. What you have done has truly worked," DeWine said in May when he announced the orders would end.

So what does it all mean?

Businesses and schools will still be able to require masks and social distancing, if they choose to do so.

"Lifting these orders does not mean the virus is gone. It does not mean we are all safe," DeWine said. "The vaccinated among us feel liberated. They can hug their grandkids, go out to eat, go to a ball game -- live their life -- all without fear."

According to DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health, nursing home health orders will remain in place.

Mask mandate

When the order is lifted, fully vaccinated individuals will no longer be required to wear a mask and will be allowed to resume most activities without social distancing.

Unvaccinated individuals are encouraged to continue to wear masks, socially distance, avoid large gatherings, and participate in activities and gatherings that occur outdoors.

According to the CDC, people are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 two weeks after receiving their second dose (either Pfizer or Moderna) or two weeks after receiving the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Vaccinated individuals must continue to wear masks on planes, trains, buses and other forms of public transportation, according to the CDC.

Fixed seating

There will be no capacity limitations for outdoor facilities. Starting on June 2, Progressive Field will resume full capacity for Cleveland Indians games.

Business and congregate settings

Businesses may continue to require mitigation measures such as masking and social distancing.

The lifting of the health order does not apply to jails, prison facilities, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, or adult day centers for elderly adults.

Businesses such as Mootown Creamery in Berea say they will continue to require masks for a little longer, despite the lifting of the health order on June 2. They're not alone. Others have said they will, too.

“If you have to wear a mask to get an ice cream cone, walk outside have your ice cream cone, what’s the big deal? It’s about having respect for people,” said John Lewis, a customer News 5 spoke with at the ice cream shop.

Expect businesses and organized gatherings to post visible signs at entrances requiring all persons not fully vaccinated entering to wear a face mask.

