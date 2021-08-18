Agora, Grog Shop and other local music venues now requiring proof of vaccine or negative COVID test

CLEVELAND — The Grog Shop announced that it, along with more than a dozen regional music clubs and theaters, will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry into their establishments, according to an announcement on Facebook.

The Grog Shop said the decision follows a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases statewide and a growing number of similar announcements by cities and other venues.

RELATED: The Agora in Cleveland requiring customers to be vaccinated by Oct. 1 to attend shows

On Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 3,235 COVID-19 cases. There have been three days in the last week with more than 3,000 newly reported cases. Prior to the past week, ODH said there hadn’t been a single day with over 3,000 newly reported cases since February.

Beachland Ballroom, located in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood, is among the local venues that will require a vaccination card or a negative test.

"Many national touring bands are now requiring that venues have a policy of only vaccinated staff members on site during their show and that patrons also prove they have been vaccinated or are COVID negative,” said Cindy Barber, Co-Owner of Beachland Ballroom & Tavern.

“And some may still require masks, but this policy may help keep our schedules mostly intact," she added. “As Northeast Ohio venues, we all want to have the same base policy so our fans can understand and feel protected when they come out to support live music."

The new policy will go into effect no later than Sept. 7. Patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test within hours of entry at venues through Northeast Ohio.

The Grog Shop said it will have specifics related to the policy by the end of the day.

RELATED: DeWine alarmed at COVID numbers as school year starts, urges vaccinations and masks for kids

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Download the News 5 app for free to easily access local coronavirus coverage, and to receive timely and limited news alerts on major COVID-19 developments. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Vaccinating Ohio - Find the latest news on the COVID-19 vaccines, Ohio's phased vaccination process, a map of vaccination clinics around the state, and links to sign up for a vaccination appointment through Ohio's online portal.

See data visualizations showing the impact of coronavirus in Ohio, including county-by-county maps, charts showing the spread of the disease, and more.

Rebound Northeast Ohio News 5's initiative to help people through the financial impact of the coronavirus by offering one place to go for information on everything available to help and how to access it. We're providing resources on:

Getting Back to Work - Learn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.

Making Ends Meet - Find help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.

Managing the Stress - Feeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.

Doing What's Right - Keep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.

We're Open! Northeast Ohio is place created by News 5 to open us up to new ways of thinking, new ways of gathering and new ways of supporting each other.

View a map of COVID-19 testing locations here.

Visit Ohio's Coronavirus website for the latest updates from the Ohio Department of Health.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.