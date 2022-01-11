Cigarette sales went up during first 16 months of pandemic

CLEVELAND — For help quitting smoking, call the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s hotline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669).

More people may have been lighting up cigarettes during the pandemic.

According to a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, cigarette sales from March 2020 (when the pandemic began) to June 2021 showed an increase of 14%, compared to prepandemic numbers. The research, which was published in the fall of 2021, noted that the declining trend in sales that have taken place over the last several years appeared to have slowed with the pandemic.

Dr. Elliott Twiggs, a doctor affiliated with the University of Washington School of Medicine, specializes in smoking cessation. According to Twiggs, a lot of his patients have started either smoking more tobacco or people picking up the habit again.

Twiggs offered the idea that stress has been a contributing factor for many people.

“Many people don’t find this is a good time to quit, just because of all the stress that’s going on in their lives. They absolutely can’t imagine that. Also, people who really want to quit but just don’t feel like this is a good time to do it,” Twiggs said.

The study did not specify whether the increase in sales was due to people who have smoked for years, those returning to the habit, or first-time smokers.

Twigg advised those who think a loved one is struggling with smoking to speak up and be patient.

"I would ask for permission to talk about it, see if they're OK with that—and if they are, tell them how concerned you are,” he said. “Be open and flexible and try to be nonjudgmental. It is so worth doing because we know how harmful tobacco use can be for people.”

Olivia Fecteau is a reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Download the News 5 app for free to easily access local coronavirus coverage, and to receive timely and limited news alerts on major COVID-19 developments. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Vaccinating Ohio - Find the latest news on the COVID-19 vaccines, Ohio's phased vaccination process, a map of vaccination clinics around the state, and links to sign up for a vaccination appointment through Ohio's online portal.

See data visualizations showing the impact of coronavirus in Ohio, including county-by-county maps, charts showing the spread of the disease, and more.

Rebound Northeast Ohio News 5's initiative to help people through the financial impact of the coronavirus by offering one place to go for information on everything available to help and how to access it. We're providing resources on:

Getting Back to Work - Learn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.

Making Ends Meet - Find help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.

Managing the Stress - Feeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.

Doing What's Right - Keep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.

We're Open! Northeast Ohio is place created by News 5 to open us up to new ways of thinking, new ways of gathering and new ways of supporting each other.

View a map of COVID-19 testing locations here.

Visit Ohio's Coronavirus website for the latest updates from the Ohio Department of Health.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.