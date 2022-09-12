Cleveland Clinic to return to open visitation Sept. 13

CLEVELAND — Starting Tuesday, Cleveland Clinic will no longer have screeners, set visiting hours or limits to the number of visitors a patient can have, reflecting the “new phase of the pandemic,” hospital officials stated in a news release.

“We believe this change will safely allow more people to visit and connect with their loved ones, which benefits our patients,” Cleveland Clinic representatives stated.

Visitors will still be required to wear masks inside any Cleveland Clinic facility, and individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 or been exposed to someone who has must wait 10 days after testing positive or being exposed, the release states. Any individual who is sick should not visit.

Visitors to patients with COVID-19 must follow guidelines that include wearing a mask, eye protection, a gown and gloves.

ICU settings may also have care-specific visitation restrictions.

Read more about the change to open visitations here, and see Cleveland Clinic’s full visitation policy here.

