CLEVELAND — While the Ohio Department of Health reported more than 26,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, experts estimate the actual number of new cases is likely much higher.

“There's estimates that it's eight times underreported,” Summit County Health Commissioner Donna Skoda said. “So if we have 100 [cases], there's probably 800 out there.”

ICU admissions and deaths from COVID-19, which are more difficult to underreport, remain at a constant level, however Skoda explained the virus will likely continue mutating into the upcoming school year and fall.

“If the surge continues to increase, it could be another rough fall and winter if we continue to get these cases because it is very contagious,” she said. “That's the thing that I hope folks are realizing that each time this mutates, it's becoming more contagious. COVID-19 has kind of worn out its welcome. However, unfortunately, the virus wants to hang around. ”

At St. Vincent Charity Medical Center, a handful of people showed up as part of an Ohio Department of Health vaccination clinic.

“I’m switching jobs and they asked when my last shot was so I knew I needed to get another one in order to work,” said one woman who received her third shot.

“I’m required to get it for my green card application so that’s why I'm here,” said one woman receiving her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

If you do test positive for COVID-19, you’re asked to quarantine, regardless of your symptoms.

“If you're vaccinated, you want to stay out for a minimum of five days,” Skoda added. “But really, if you're not feeling well after five days, you should stay out until you're feeling better and you don't have a fever for at least 24 hours. If you're not vaccinated, you probably need to be very careful for a little longer and stay home for ten days because then you don't have a chance of spreading it.”

