Case Western Reserve University turning Delta Gamma sorority house into COVID-19 isolation space

File image: Case Western Reserve University Campus.
Posted at 5:08 PM, Dec 31, 2021
CLEVELAND — Members of the Delta Gamma sorority at Case Western Reserve University are being relocated so the school can create an "isolation space" to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The school said it selected the sorority house to use after reviewing occupancy rates for university-owned fraternity and sorority residences.

"Because Delta Gamma was among the chapters with the lowest use of its allotted space, relocating its members provided an opportunity to protect ill students—and the campus community—with the least amount of disruption," the university said. "We regret the inconvenience that this decision causes, but consider it necessary to help reduce the spread of infections among students as much as possible."

CWRU has taken other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Those measures include:

  • Enacting a booster requirement.
  • Requiring two to three weeks of COVID-19 testing at the semester’s start.
  • Moving to online instruction for most courses while positivity rates remain particularly high.
  • Increasing available isolation space for students with COVID-19.

The university said its health services department and other staff members will "manage the care and support of students assigned" to the new isolation space.

