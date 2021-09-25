Ohio Department of Health releases COVID-19 booster shot guidance

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health issued guidance Saturday regarding the administering of COVID-19 booster shots.

According to the ODH, boosters shots for the Pfizer vaccine are now available for individuals who have gone six months past completing their second dose of the vaccine.

The ODH said the following guidance regarding who can get the shot is in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People 65 years and older or residents in long-term care settings SHOULD receive a booster shot. People ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions SHOULD receive a booster shot.

People ages 18 to 49 with certain underlying medical conditions MAY receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks.

People age 18 and older who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their job or living in an institutional setting MAY receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks.

Specific proof of underlying conditions will not be required to get a booster shot.

"Eligible booster recipients will be asked to attest they have one of the qualifying conditions, but specific proof will not be required. Eligible Ohioans should allow 2-3 weeks to get their booster dose, with many opportunities to be vaccinated in their local community," the ODH said.

CLICK HERE to find out your vaccine eligibility and where to get the shot.

