Watch
CoronavirusVaccinating Ohio

Actions

11 AM: Gov. Mike DeWine and Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff hold Friday COVID-19 briefing

items.[0].image.alt
The Ohio Channel.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's spokesperson says he supports local communities making local decisions but signed the plastic bag ban into law because of public health concerns.
Dewine
Posted at 8:37 AM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 08:37:06-04

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff will hold a briefing Friday to discuss COVID-19.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Watch it live in the media player below:

News 5 livestream event

Visit our Vaccinating Ohio page for the latest updates on Ohio's vaccination program, including links to sign up for a vaccine appointment, a map of nearby vaccination sites, a detailed breakdown of the state's current vaccine phase, and continuing local coverage of COVID-19 vaccines in Northeast Ohio.

Download the News 5 app for free for your Apple or Google device for the latest vaccine and COVID-19 news, and for limited and timely news alerts on vaccines, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other important local news and weather.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.