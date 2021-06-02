Watch
11 AM: Ohio Department of Health hosts briefing on importance of COVID-19 vaccine

AP
Posted at 9:39 AM, Jun 02, 2021
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff and Ohio physicians are holding a briefing to discuss the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Watch it live in the media player below:

Vanderhoff will be joined by:

  • Patty Manning-Courtney, MD, Pediatrician and Chief of Staff at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital
  • Jeffery Swartz, MD, Family Physician with Geriatrics Specialty at Mercy Health – Waterville Family Medicine

The news conference comes after the state lifted COVID-19 health orders Wednesday.

Visit our Vaccinating Ohio page for the latest updates on Ohio's vaccination program, including links to sign up for a vaccine appointment, a map of nearby vaccination sites, a detailed breakdown of the state's current vaccine phase, and continuing local coverage of COVID-19 vaccines in Northeast Ohio.

