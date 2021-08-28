2 Northeast Ohio universities requiring proof of vaccination soon

The University of Akron and John Carroll University announced that proof of vaccination will be required in the coming months for students, faculty and staff.

JCU

John Carroll University said everyone will need to provide proof of full vaccination by Nov. 15.

Medical and faith-based exemption requests will be handled on a case-by-case basis, the university said.

The university issued the following statement regarding the decision:

"We understand that some of you will not welcome this requirement. Our decision is motivated by our strong sense of community and our mission to care for others. Currently, more than 65% of residential students are vaccinated and over 58% of all undergraduate students are vaccinated. Science and data show us that vaccinated individuals are less likely to experience serious or fatal complications and hospitalizations from the virus. As members of the John Carroll community, we have a shared responsibility to keep one another safe. The most effective way to be together safely and provide the in-person experience that we all strongly desire is to be vaccinated. We expect conditions to change throughout the coming months as the Delta variant evolves. We will carefully manage our campus experience and incorporate the advice of public health experts to adapt our policies as appropriate."

UA

The University of Akron said everyone will need to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 13.

According to UA, school officials came to the decision after the FDA gave full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

"...in order to continue our efforts to keep the campus community as healthy and safe as possible, the vaccine requirement was put in place," the university said.

Exemptions are possible for medical, or "sincerely held religious beliefs or reasons of conscience," UA said.

Students who aren't vaccinated or exempt will not be allowed to enroll. Faculty and staff will face progressive discipline if not vaccinated, UA said.

