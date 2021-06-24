DoorDash to offer $25 gift card for getting vaccine at select Giant Eagle, Kroger locations

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Ohio continues to attempt to increase the number of residents that are vaccinated, another perk for those who receive their vaccine has been announced.

Those who get vaccinated at select Giant Eagle and Kroger locations can receive a $25 gift card from DoorDash as part of a state partnership with the companies, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday. The campaign is happening at 10 Giant Eagle Pharmacy locations and 10 Kroger locations across the state. The five-day period for this perk is set to run from June 25 through June 30.

The participating Giant Eagle locations in Northeast Ohio include:



320 Market Dr. in Elyria

3050 W. 117th St. in Cleveland

5744 Transportation Blvd. in Garfield Heights

41 5th St. SE in Barberton

484 E. Waterloo Rd. in Akron

2032 Lincoln Way East in Massillon.

Gov. DeWine tweeted the other participating Giant Eagle and Kroger locations around the state.

To encourage vaccinations in Ohio, @DoorDash has partnered with @Kroger and @GiantEagle to offer a $25 Door Dash gift card to those vaccinated at select locations. The promotion runs tomorrow thru June 30. See locations below. ⬇ pic.twitter.com/I8Q888PIyl — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 24, 2021

DoorDash is expecting to give away $50,000 worth of gift cards during those five days.

This perk is the latest in the state after Ohio has just completed its Vax-A-Million campaign, running a weekly lottery of those who have been vaccinated to win $1 million.

“I appreciate the leadership demonstrated by Kroger, Giant Eagle, and DoorDash as they implement innovative ideas, such as gift card giveaways, to encourage individuals to get the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Vaccines are our strongest tool against this virus, and I encourage all eligible Ohioans to get vaccinated. The more people that get vaccinated, the more quickly we can all return to living the lives we want.”

This also isn’t the first time Giant Eagle has been involved in the vaccination effort. Earlier this month, those receiving their shots at a vaccine clinic in Akron also took home a $10 gift card to the grocery store per dose, or a $20 gift card if they opted to receive the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

