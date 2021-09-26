Giant Eagle Pharmacy reinstating appointment-only vaccination system

Giant Eagle Pharmacy locations will once again require an appointment for vaccinations due to an "anticipated increased demand" with recent booster-dose guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those seeking a COVID-19 vaccination from the pharmacy chain will once again be required to make an online appointment beforehand, effective immediately.

Giant Eagle Pharmacy said that the decision to reinstate the appointment system is in an attempt to "ensure timely access to those who have previously received a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and qualify for a Pfizer booster dose under the CDC’s September 24 booster guidance."

Boosters are available to certain patients at Giant Eagle Pharmacy locations. The following criteria is required for those who got the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as least six months prior:

Residents of Long-Term Care Facilities (LTCF) (18+ years of age)

Patients 65+ years of age

Patients 18-64 years of age with underlying medical conditions.

Patients 18-64 years of age who are in an occupational or institutional setting where the burden of COVID-19 infection and risk of transmission are high, including essential workers, unpaid caregivers of a frail or immunocompromised person, paid or unpaid workers who interact within six feet of others and those who live in a congregate setting (e.g., a homeless shelter or correctional facility).

While the decision was prompted by the booster guidance, even those looking to get their initial doses of the vaccine will still need an appointment.

